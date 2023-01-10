Russian and Ukrainian commissioners for human rights are planning to hold a meeting in Türkiye on January 12-14, a Russian official said.

Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia's commissioner for human rights, told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday that she will visit Türkiye for a forum.

She said scores of experts from many nations will attend the forum in Türkiye, adding that they are planning to meet the Ukrainian side.

"I confirm that I’m planning to hold this meeting. There will be a major forum on the territory of Türkiye that the Turkish commissioner is organising," revealed Moskalkova.