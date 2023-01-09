Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is slated to visit Türkiye as well as Syria, a foreign ministry spokesperson has said, adding that the plans are being finalised.

Addressing a weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, Nasser Kanaani said the plans for Raisi’s first visit to Türkiye since taking the office two years ago are currently “being finalised.”

It comes after Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin was quoted as saying last week that the Iranian president will visit Ankara “in the next few weeks.”

He said the planned visit was postponed due to “certain reasons,” adding that the protocols are being discussed between the two sides, and the visit will take place in the coming weeks.

Kalin, however, stopped short of specifying the time of the visit.

The issues likely to be discussed include Syria, Afghanistan, Caucasus, and threats posed by terrorist groups to the two countries, according to sources.

