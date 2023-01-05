TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye wards off Greek Coast Guard vessel harassing Turkish fishing boats
Turkish Coast Guard vessel reciprocated with warning shots in the air in response to the shots fired by the Greek side.
Türkiye wards off Greek Coast Guard vessel harassing Turkish fishing boats
The Greek forces were driven back, and the Turkish fishing boats continued with their fishing activities, the statement added. / AA Archive
January 5, 2023

A Turkish Coast Guard patrol has staved off a Greek security vessel that harassed Turkish fishing boats in the Aegean Sea with warning shots in the air, according to an official statement.

Türkiye's Interior Ministry Coast Guard Command said in a statement on Thursday that a team was dispatched to the area off the district of Didim in Aydin province following reports that Greek Coast Guard forces harassed the fishing boats at around 12.02 pm local time (0902GMT).

The Greek forces were driven back, and the Turkish fishing boats continued with their fishing activities, the statement added.

Recommended

In response to the shots fired by the Greek side, the Turkish Coast Guard vessel reciprocated with warning shots in the air as well, it noted.

READ MORE:Greek Coast Guard shoots and injures Turkish sailor in Aegean Sea

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive