WORLD
2 MIN READ
US: Family of 8, including children, found shot dead in Utah home
According to the Police Department in Enoch City there are no suspects believed to be at large.
US: Family of 8, including children, found shot dead in Utah home
Police said they don’t see any threat to the public after the incident. / Reuters Archive
January 5, 2023

Eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home, authorities said.

They were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a news release from city officials in Enoch on Wednesday.

It doesn't provide any information about what happened or the motive.

"Each appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds," a joint statement from Enoch City Council Members said. The investigation is underway, the statement added.

The city of about 8,000 people is located about 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Recommended

Iron County School District officials said in a letter sent to parents that the five children attended schools in the district.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet on Wednesday night.

READ MORE: US marks Thanksgiving under shadow of mass shootings

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people