Turkish police capture 27 suspected terrorists in nationwide raids
Suspects belonging to different armed groups were captured in southern Mersin province as well as northwestern Edirne and in the Istanbul metropolis.
Nine Daesh terror suspects were caught in the southern Mersin province, according to sources. / AA
December 30, 2022

Turkish security forces have nabbed a total of 27 suspected members of various terrorist groups after carrying out raids nationwide.

One PKK terror suspect was captured during his attempt to illegally flee to Greece in the northwestern border province of Edirne, according to authorities.

The suspect was taken into custody, sources told Anadolu news agency on Friday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, in another operation by Turkish security forces, nine Daesh terror suspects were also caught in the southern Mersin province.

A total of 11 raids were organised by Turkish police to apprehend the 11 suspects who were allegedly preparing for attacks on New Year’s Eve.

As many as 250 police officers took part in the simultaneous raids, which were also supported by drones.

Sources said two of suspects remain on the run.

In addition, some 17 suspects belonging to various armed groups were also nabbed in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul.

The suspects were found to be members of the terror groups Daesh, al Qaeda, and the al Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al Sham.

Police simultaneously raided 25 different addresses in seven districts of Istanbul to capture the suspects, who were identified as foreign nationals.

Anti-terror operations at home and abroad

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group.

Türkiye has since been attacked by Daesh fighters several times, with 315 people killed and hundreds injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

