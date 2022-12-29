German police have launched a probe against supporters of the PKK terrorist organisation after they staged a protest in Dortmund.

After demonstrations that were attended by 320 PKK supporters, as many as 25 people from the group had verbal arguments with the others but the incidents settled before they escalated because of the intervention of the police, the authorities said on Wednesday.

They said images on social media were used in the investigation.

The Dortmund police demanded an investigation be launched into the incidents that disturbed the peace and physical violence.

Police urged witnesses to contact authorities.

There are images on social media of a group of PKK supporters attacking one or more people with flagpoles and destroying property.

The PKK is classified as an "ethno-nationalist" and "separatist" terror organisation by the EU's law enforcement agency, EUROPOL, and has been banned in Germany since 1993.