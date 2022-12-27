Türkiye has taken "vital steps" in the energy field despite the ongoing crisis, the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

"The 1970s were periods of severe energy and oil crises in the world, and Türkiye was also heavily affected by those crises. It may be necessary to make a comparison with reference to today.

"There is a serious energy crisis in the world today.

But today's Türkiye is managing this energy crisis and even taking vital steps to transform Türkiye into an energy centre like never before in its history," Altun said at an exhibition on Turkish history in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

He said that in the 1970s, there was a "weak" Türkiye, which was polarised during the Cold War era and stuck in world politics.

