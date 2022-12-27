TÜRKİYE
Türkiye taking 'vital steps' in energy independence: senior official
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says country is transforming into a centre for oil and fuel amid ongoing global energy crisis.
Altun's remarks on Tuesday came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of an additional 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea. / AA
December 27, 2022

Türkiye has taken "vital steps" in the energy field despite the ongoing crisis, the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

"The 1970s were periods of severe energy and oil crises in the world, and Türkiye was also heavily affected by those crises. It may be necessary to make a comparison with reference to today.

"There is a serious energy crisis in the world today.

But today's Türkiye is managing this energy crisis and even taking vital steps to transform Türkiye into an energy centre like never before in its history," Altun said at an exhibition on Turkish history in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

He said that in the 1970s, there was a "weak" Türkiye, which was polarised during the Cold War era and stuck in world politics.

"Today, Türkiye is the guarantor of our region and global peace. While there was a closed, unfortunately, unstable Türkiye before, today there is an island of stability despite the crises in the world and in our region.

"Türkiye today is a stabilising power serving regional and global peace," Altun stressed.

Altun's remarks came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of an additional 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea, bringing the total volume of natural gas in the Black Sea to 710 billion cubic metres.

"Our drill ship Fatih has explored 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves, 3,023 meters under the sea, at the Caycuma 1 block," said President Erdogan following a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

"Our new exploration will pave the way for similar explorations in other geological fields adjacent to the region. We will launch new drilling as soon as possible," Erdogan added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
