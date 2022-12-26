WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens poisoned by ammonia leak after train derails in Serbia
Serbian authorities have urged residents to stay indoors until the air clears.
Dozens poisoned by ammonia leak after train derails in Serbia
The mayor of Pirot, Vladan Vasic, declared a state of emergency and classes were suspended for one day at all schools.
December 26, 2022

At least 51 people have been poisoned after a train derailed in southeastern Serbia, releasing ammonia into the air.

Serbia’s Interior Ministry said on Monday the ammonia was released from a wagon of the derailed freight train in the city of Pirot.

Police warned residents to stay in their homes.

The mayor of Pirot, Vladan Vasic, declared a state of emergency and classes were suspended for one day at all schools.

Recommended

"The main recommendation is that people do not leave their homes, do not turn on air conditioners so that outside air does not enter and we all wait for that cloud of smoke to pass," said Vasic.

"Seven people were taken to (a hospital) in Nis," the nearest big city, he added.

He said there was ammonia in 20 wagons and the leaking started from two wagons.

READ MORE:Toxic gas explosion at Jordan's Aqaba port kills many, injures hundreds

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people