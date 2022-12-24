Türkiye and Azerbaijan are laying the foundations of a new era in the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"Things will accelerate as Armenia shows progress in peace, security, and tranquility," Erdogan said on Saturday, speaking at an event in Türkiye's eastern province of Erzurum.

In his address, Erdogan also emphasized that Türkiye was preparing for its most important breakthrough in its thousand-year-old history in the region under the vision of the "Century of Türkiye" initiative.

"On the one hand, we are strengthening our relations with the Islamic world. On the other hand, we are integrating with the Turkic world. Meanwhile, we are uniting with Africa and the Balkans," Erdogan said.

He added that Ankara did not forget about its ties with China or Ukraine, either.