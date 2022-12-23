Türkiye is ready to share its experience in pushing for zero-waste, first lady Emine Erdogan said, as she highlighted the country's global leadership on an environmental initiative she helped launch.

In an address before a gathering of international advocates for zero-waste on Friday, the first lady said Türkiye is ready "to put forth whatever it takes to turn zero waste into a global movement."

The zero-waste project was launched by Erdogan in 2017 with the aim of highlighting the importance of zero waste in fighting the climate crisis.

"The seed we planted with hope in these lands five years ago turned into a big plane tree whose shadow today reaches the farthest countries.

"This success primarily belongs to our people, who adopted zero waste as a philosophy of life and enrich it with their voluntary contributions," Erdogan said.

The project has received international praise, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to Türkiye’s first lady during a conference in New York in September.