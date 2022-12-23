Akif Cagatay Kilic, Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, reacted to the allegations of US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez against Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kilic, who is an Istanbul deputy for the AK Party, described Menendez's allegations regarding Ankara's foreign policy, rights policies and domestic politics as "devoid of" international law and facts.

"The whole world knows how Türkiye embraces and supports the oppressed, while people in various parts of the world are being persecuted because of their beliefs, race and languages, while being driven from their homes," Kilic said.