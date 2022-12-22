Türkiye supports efforts aimed at the normalisation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the nation’s defence minister said.

Speaking at an event held by the Azerbaijan Embassy in Ankara on Thursday, Hulusi Akar said Türkiye supports the normalisation and recovery between Baku and Yerevan.

"Apart from this, it is against any situation that fuels the deadlock," he added.

Referring to a deal signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia after fighting a 44-day war in September 2020 over Karabakh region, Akar said with the signing of the agreement, Türkiye has done "its best to ensure peace and stability in the region and to create an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity in the entire Caucasus."

He also emphasised that it is necessary to know that Azerbaijan is right in its cause, and it should be clearly revealed everywhere.

