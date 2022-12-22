WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippines boosts military presence in disputed waters
Manila calls on Beijing to uphold "prevailing rules-based international order" following reports of Chinese construction on four uninhabited features with its exclusive economic zone.
Philippines boosts military presence in disputed waters
The Philippines said that any foreign activities on features within the country's 200-mile exclusive economic zone "is a threat" to its security. / Reuters Archive
December 22, 2022

The Philippines' defence ministry has ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.

The ministry did not specify what activities those were, but its statement on Thursday follows a report earlier this week of Chinese construction on four uninhabited features in the disputed Spratly islands.

Beijing has dismissed that report as "unfounded".

Any encroachment or reclamation on features within the Philippines' 200-mile exclusive economic zone "is a threat to the security of Pagasa island, which is part of Philippine sovereign territory," the ministry said in a statement, using the Filipino name for Thitu island.

"We strongly urge China to uphold the prevailing rules-based international order and refrain from acts that will exacerbate tensions," it added.

The Chinese embassy in Manila reiterated that China strictly abides by a consensus reached among claimants that included not developing uninhabited reefs and islands.

READ MORE:Philippines: Chinese vessels 'swarming' area around disputed islands

'Friendly consultations'

Recommended

Asked to respond to the defence ministry's statement, it said both countries would "properly handle maritime issues through friendly consultations."

China claims most of the South China Sea, through which billions of dollars worth of goods pass each year.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have overlapping claims to various islands and features.

Thitu is the most strategically important of nine features the Philippines occupies in the Spratlys, located close to Subi Reef.

Subi Reef is one of the seven features where China built artificial islands, some of which have been installed surface-to-air missiles, aircraft hangars, and runways.

The Philippine military's Western Command in a statement said it had observed via regular navy and air patrols a "persistent presence" of Chinese militia near Thitu island and around Lankiam Cay, Whitsun Reef, and Sandy Cay.

It did not specify what the Chinese boats were doing.

READ MORE:Philippines asks Chinese flotilla of 200 vessels to leave disputed reef

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people