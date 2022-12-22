More than 400 migrants were illegally detained at removal centres, internal government emails have revealed, according to a local media report.

Home Office emails obtained by the BBC said their detention was “no longer legal,” and authorities were required to move them “to hotels ASAP.”

The detention centres were used to keep hundreds of migrants – described in one email as “overflow” – from the migrant processing facility at Manston, a former military base in the city of Kent, which was closed after human rights groups brought a legal challenge about the conditions there.

“The email was sent on 4 November, the day after Home Secretary Suella Braverman visited Manston amid pressure to get a grip on overcrowding at the site,” the BBC reported.

The Home Office said a massive inflow of small boat arrivals had put “huge pressure” on the asylum system, the report said.

'Chaotic failure'