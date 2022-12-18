TÜRKİYE
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits southern Türkiye
The earthquake has struck Kirikhan district of Türkiye's Hatay province.
There are no reports of casualties so far. / AA
December 18, 2022

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake has hit southern Türkiye, according to the nation’s disaster management agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Sunday's earthquake struck the Kirikhan district of Hatay province at 0613 GMT (9.13 pm local time). 

It was measured at a depth of 11.67 kilometres, according to AFAD.

There are no reports of casualties or major damage so far.

SOURCE:AA
