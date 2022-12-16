Ten people, including five children, have been killed after a fire broke out at a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon, the local government said.

The fire occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at a seven-storey residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin. A security cordon has been set up at the site of the blaze, added the local authority.

The local authority for the Lyon and Rhone region said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage.

Nearly 170 firefighters had been deployed at the building in the northern suburb.

Two firefighters suffered light injuries while battling the blaze, which broke out on the ground floor of the building and spread upwards, they said.