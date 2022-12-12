The European Union (EU) needs to take stronger action to improve energy efficiency, deploy renewables, install heat pumps, promote energy savings and increase gas supplies in the face of a shortfall of almost 30 billion cubic metres of natural gas in 2023, the International Energy Agency said in a report.

"These measures would cost €100 billion to implement but this amount will be paid back in two years in terms of saving natural gas bills," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Monday.

The IEA's report, How to Avoid Gas Shortages in the European Union in 2023, was launched at a news conference by Birol alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

It comes ahead of the Extraordinary Meeting of EU Energy Ministers on December 13 and the meeting of the European Council on December 15.

The report lists practical actions that Europe can take to build on the progress that has already been made in 2022 in reducing reliance on Russian gas supplies and filling gas storage ahead of this winter.

Europe imported 140 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Russia in 2021. This dropped to about 60 billion cubic metres in 2022 as a result of Europe's efforts to reduce reliance on Russian gas.

The IEA warns that 2023 could be an even more difficult test for Europe because Russian supplies could fall further.

Global supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be tight, particularly if Chinese demand for LNG recovers, and the unseasonably mild temperatures seen at the start of the European winter are not guaranteed to last.

Von der Leyen commented that the "EU has managed to withstand Russia’s energy blackmail" through the EU's REPowerEU plan to reduce demand for Russian gas by two-thirds before the end of the year through mobilising up to €300 billion ($317 billion) of investments.

READ MORE: Why Russia wants Türkiye to be a gas hub for Europe