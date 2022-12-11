WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tensions remain high as Serbia, Kosovo intensify exchange of words
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the bloc-led mission in Kosovo "remains vigilant".
Tensions remain high as Serbia, Kosovo intensify exchange of words
The EU rule of law mission, which has some 134 Polish, Italian and Lithuanian police officers deployed in the north, called on "those responsible to refrain from more provocative actions". / AA
December 11, 2022

Kosovo police and the local media have reported explosions, shooting and road blocks overnight in the north of the country, despite the postponement of the December 18 municipal election the Serbs were opposed to.

No injuries have been reported.

The European Union rule of law mission, known as EULEX, also reported that "a stun grenade was thrown at an EULEX reconnaissance patrol last night", causing no injury or material damage.

EULEX, which has some 134 Polish, Italian and Lithuanian police officers deployed in the north, called on "those responsible to refrain from more provocative actions" and said it urged the Kosovo institutions "to bring the perpetrators to justice".

READ MORE: Kosovo vows response to 'aggression' as Serbia seeks troop deployment

Tensions remain high

Recent tensions remain high, with Serbia and Kosovo intensifying their exchange of words.

Serbia’s president on Saturday said he would formally request NATO permission to deploy Serbian troops in northern Kosovo, while conceding this was most unlikely to be granted.

Recommended

"We do not want a conflict. We want peace and progress but we shall respond to aggression with all our powers," Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti posted on social media.

Kurti told the European Union and the United States that by not denouncing such violence, which he said was orchestrated by Belgrade, would destabilise Kosovo.

Tension in the north has been high this week ahead of the polls initially planned for December 18. They have now been postponed to April 23 in an attempt to defuse the situation.

The election was due after ethnic Serb representatives resigned their posts in November to protest a decision by Kosovo's government to ban Serbia-issued vehicle license plates.

Serb lawmakers, prosecutors and police officers also abandoned local government posts.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the NATO-led mission in Kosovo "remains vigilant".

READ MORE: EU: Kosovo, Serbia agree to end car licence plate dispute

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people