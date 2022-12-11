BIZTECH
Twitter says subscription service to be relaunched despite initial hurdles
Elon Musk has been trying to monetise Twitter and give out blue ticks to verified accounts in exchange for $8/month. The initial efforts were a failure, causing confusion and chaos among users. The company says it will now have better control.
A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on December 8, 2022. / AP
December 11, 2022

After attempting to launch its subscription service several times without success, Twitter has announced it would now go ahead with it. The company also noted this would involve a system for authenticating accounts on the platform.

"We're relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday –– subscribe on web for $8/month or on (Apple's) iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark," the company tweeted on Saturday.

A blue checkmark on an account, which indicates it has been verified by Twitter, was previously free but reserved for organisations and public figures in an attempt to avoid impersonation and misinformation.

After buying Twitter in October, billionaire-entrepreneur Elon Musk announced his intention to diversify the company's revenue stream beyond advertising, turning to new paying formulas for premium features.

A first version was launched 10 days after Musk took control in early November, but it caused an uproar when many fake accounts popped up pretending to be celebrities or companies. The version was quickly suspended.

Under the new offer, accounts seeking blue checkmarks will again be reviewed by Twitter, the company said.

The checkmark will become gold for businesses and, later in the week, gray for government organisations, it added.

Subscribers will also be able to access functions such as one to edit tweets after they are published and another to download higher quality videos.

"Thanks for your patience as we've worked to make Blue better," the company's tweet said.

Musk had promised the return of Twitter Blue by the end of November before indicating a few days later that the project had been postponed indefinitely, as experts sought to develop a system to prevent impersonation.

READ MORE:New Twitter rules allow scammers to have a field day

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
