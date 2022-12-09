WORLD
2 MIN READ
Guard killed as football field-size blaze engulfs Moscow shopping centre
Authorities suspect arson but also said they were looking at safety violations as the cause of the fire in a northern Moscow suburb. More than 70 firefighters and 20 fire trucks were working to bring the fire under control.
Guard killed as football field-size blaze engulfs Moscow shopping centre
Videos on social media showed a huge fire, with people fleeing the burning building into a parking lot. / AA
December 9, 2022

Russian officials suspect “arson” behind a massive blaze the size of a football pitch in a sprawling shopping and entertainment centre in a northern Moscow suburb. 

State news agencies later quoted sources as saying that safety violations were more likely the cause.

According to Sergey Poletykin, head of the Emergency Ministry’s branch in the capital, a security guard was reportedly killed in the fire. 

“In the Moscow region, firefighters are putting out a fire the size of 7,000 square metres (75,300 square feet),” Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Telegram.

Russian media later reported that one person had been killed in the fire at the Mega Khimki shopping centre, about seven km  (four miles) from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Recommended

More than 70 firefighters and 20 fire trucks were working at the site, emergency services said, adding that their work was hampered due to the design of the building.

“Due to the roof's collapse, the fire spread instantly to a large area,” the Moscow region’s emergency services said.

Videos on social media showed a huge fire, with people fleeing the burning building into a parking lot.

READ MORE: People feared trapped as fire engulfs Moscow business centre

SOURCE:AFP, AA
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people