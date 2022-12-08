More than 1,000 New York Times journalists and other staff have walked off the job for 24 hours, frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper's biggest labour dispute in more than 40 years.

Hundreds of reporters, editors, photographers and other employees picketed outside the newspaper's offices on Thursday near Manhattan's Times Square.

The NewsGuild of New York, a union representing the striking workers, had said that a key sticking point was the management's refusal to raise wages in line with surging inflation.

The union went through with its pledge to strike after the two sides failed to reach a deal in marathon negotiations that broke off Wednesday evening.

Health and retirement benefits, as well as return-to-work policies following the coronavirus pandemic, were also an issue.

"Over 1,100 New York Times workers are now officially on work stoppage, the first of this scale at the company in 4 decades," the union tweeted early on Thursday morning.

"I'm not angry. I'm just deeply disappointed in our company," said Nikole Hannah Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist who spoke at the rally.

"You shouldn't have to struggle financially to work at a place like The New York Times, no matter what your position is."

New York Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha told US media in a statement that negotiations had not broken down and "it is disappointing that they are taking such an extreme action when we are not at an impasse."

'Robust' report

In an email to the newsroom, Executive Editor Joe Kahn said he was disappointed in the decision to strike when negotiations are not at an impasse, TheTimes reported in its own story on the walkout.

Kahn said Thursday's report would be "robust" but that producing it "will be harder than usual."

Stacy Cowley, a finance reporter and chief union negotiator, said the strike nearly depleted many newsroom teams, including her own.