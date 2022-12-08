TÜRKİYE
Türkiye bars uninsured oil tankers from passing through its straits
Ships unable to produce the necessary documents proving their insurance coverage will not be allowed through the straits, the Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry says.
Türkiye is not obliged to implement other countries' sanctions, except those of the UN Security Council, says an official statement. / AA Archive
December 8, 2022

Crude oil tankers that cannot provide proof of valid protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance are barred from passing through the Turkish straits, the country's Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry has said.

In an official press release, the ministry's Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said on Thursday that due to the EU sanctions, the P&I coverage of many ships had become invalid, thus taking compensation in the event of an accident off the table.

"This has been confirmed both by the relevant EU directive and by high-level government agencies in Europe," said the statement.

Türkiye is not obliged to implement the sanctions decisions of other countries and international organisations, except for the sanction decisions taken by the United Nations Security Council, the statement added.

"We do not take the risk that the insurance company will not cover its liability in the event of a catastrophic accident that may occur if a sanctioned ship or cargo passes through the Turkish Straits."

Measures to be taken

Noting that oil tankers able to confirm their coverage have continued to pass through the Turkish Straits as usual after December 1, when the measure began to be taken, the statement said the number of ships in the Black Sea awaiting passage was not as high as suggested by news reports.

The statement also said it was unacceptable for the number of ships, 11 out of 15 of which are going to EU ports, to be used as a means to pressure Türkiye.

Ships unable to produce the necessary documents proving their insurance coverage will not be allowed through the straits, it added.

SOURCE:AA
