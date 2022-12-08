Crude oil tankers that cannot provide proof of valid protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance are barred from passing through the Turkish straits, the country's Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry has said.

In an official press release, the ministry's Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said on Thursday that due to the EU sanctions, the P&I coverage of many ships had become invalid, thus taking compensation in the event of an accident off the table.

"This has been confirmed both by the relevant EU directive and by high-level government agencies in Europe," said the statement.

Türkiye is not obliged to implement the sanctions decisions of other countries and international organisations, except for the sanction decisions taken by the United Nations Security Council, the statement added.

"We do not take the risk that the insurance company will not cover its liability in the event of a catastrophic accident that may occur if a sanctioned ship or cargo passes through the Turkish Straits."

READ MORE:Istanbul Strait maritime traffic returns to normal after suspension