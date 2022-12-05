Türkiye has welcomed the signing of a framework agreement in Sudan to resolve the country's months-long crisis.

"We hope that this agreement will be implemented in a way that would meet the expectations of the Sudanese people and would include all segments," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara attaches importance to the establishment of peace, prosperity and stability in Sudan.

"As always, Türkiye will continue to stand by Sudan and brotherly Sudanese people in the period ahead," it added.