WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye welcomes framework deal for Sudan's civilian-led transition
Turkish Foreign Ministry says Ankara attaches importance to establishment of peace, prosperity and stability in Sudan.
Türkiye welcomes framework deal for Sudan's civilian-led transition
"Türkiye will continue to stand by Sudan and brotherly Sudanese people in the period ahead," says the Turkish Foreign Ministry. / AA
December 5, 2022

Türkiye has welcomed the signing of a framework agreement in Sudan to resolve the country's months-long crisis.

"We hope that this agreement will be implemented in a way that would meet the expectations of the Sudanese people and would include all segments," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara attaches importance to the establishment of peace, prosperity and stability in Sudan.

"As always, Türkiye will continue to stand by Sudan and brotherly Sudanese people in the period ahead," it added.

Recommended

The deal was signed by army chief General Abdul Fattah al Burhan, the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition, the Democratic Unionist Party and several rebel movements.

The agreement pledges a two-year transition period and the appointment of a civilian prime minister by political parties that signed the framework deal.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup".

READ MORE:Sudan's general, civilian factions sign initial deal to end crisis

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people