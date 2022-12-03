South Korea's former national security director has been arrested over a suspected cover-up surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the rivals’ sea boundary in 2020.

Suh Hoon was arrested early on Saturday over concerns that he may attempt to destroy evidence, the Seoul Central District Court said in a statement.

Suh didn’t answer reporters’ questions about the allegations on Friday as he appeared at the court for a review over the prosecution’s warrant request.

Suh faces suspicions that he used a Cabinet meeting to instruct officials to delete intelligence records related to the incident while the government crafted a public explanation of 47-year-old fisheries official Lee Dae-jun's death.

He is also suspected of ordering the defence ministry, national intelligence service, and the coast guard to portray Lee as trying to defect in their reports on his killing.

Critics say the Former President Moon Jae-in's government went out of its way to paint Lee as unsympathetic as it tried to appease a nuclear-armed rival with a brutal human rights record.

'Withholding' evidence

Suh Hoon’s arrest came as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conservative government investigates his liberal predecessor’s handling of that killing and another border incident the same year.