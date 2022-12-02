President Joe Biden has signed legislation to block a national US railroad strike that could have potentially devastated the American economy.

The US Senate voted 80 to 15 on Friday to impose a tentative contract deal reached in September on a dozen unions representing 115,000 workers, who could have gone on strike on December 9. But the Senate failed to approve a measure that would have provided paid sick days to railroad workers.

“It was tough for me but it was the right thing to do at the moment -- save jobs, to protect millions of working families from harm and disruption and to keep supply chains stable around the holidays,” Biden said, adding the deal avoided “an economic catastrophe”.

Eight of 12 unions had ratified the deal. But some labour leaders have criticised Biden, a self-described friend of labour, for asking Congress to impose a contract that workers in four unions have rejected over its lack of paid sick leave.

“That fight isn’t over,” Biden said of the push for sick leave.

Railroads have slashed labour and other costs to bolster profits in recent years, and have been fiercely opposed to adding paid sick time that would require them to hire more staff.

A rail strike could have frozen almost 30 percent of US cargo shipments by weight, stoked already surging inflation, cost the American economy as much as $2 billion a day, and stranded millions of rail passengers.