Victims of the Uvalde mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school in May have filed a $27 billion class-action lawsuit against an array of public entities and officials, seeking damages for ongoing trauma.

The suit filed on Tuesday in US District Court for the Western District of Texas names the city of Uvalde, its police department, the school district, the state Department of Public Safety and several police and school officials, alleging they failed to follow protocols for an active shooter.

The May 24 tragedy rocked the United States as the slaughtered schoolchildren were aged 9 to 11 and police waited more than an hour, while some children called for help, before storming the classroom and killing the shooter.

It was the deadliest US school shooting in almost a decade, and many children were wounded.

The class-action suit seeks damages for the survivors including parents whose children were killed and kids who witnessed the massacre, said attorney Charles Bonner, whose California law firm brought the suit. Anyone else in the "zone of danger" could join the suit, Bonner said.

"Parents were telling us that kids are threatening suicide, they're totally changed from what they were on May 23, the day before the incident," Bonner told reporters in Uvalde on Wednesday.

"One child is having the nightmare that she's having a heart attack. In fact two children. The parents are traumatised because they've seen this totally night-and-day change."

