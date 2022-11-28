Türkiye and Turkmenistan have reached a joint understanding on working more closely in the future, the Turkish foreign minister said.

"We have discussed our bilateral ties and cooperation in some regional matters during our one-on-one meeting," Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov in Ankara, on Monday.

"We have reviewed the preparations for the Türkiye-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan trilateral meeting, that is to be held in Awaza," Cavusoglu said, adding that several agreements will be signed at the meeting.

The two officials also noted the importance of holding a meeting for energy, transportation and foreign ministers ahead of the trilateral meeting in Turkmenistan.

Cavusoglu further said that high-level visits between Türkiye and Turkmenistan will continue.

"We will be glad to host (Turkmen) President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in our country early next year (2023)," Cavusoglu said.

He also welcomed Turkmenistan for its observer status in the Organization of Turkic States, and voiced hopes for it to become a permanent member.

