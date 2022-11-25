As Brexit saw an end to free movement between France and the United Kingdom in 2020, France is now planning to enforce stricter border measures for passengers coming into the country from the UK.

A new European Union border control measure, called Entry/Exit System (EES), will come into effect next year in May, Anadolu Agency reported.

Schengen area countries will start applying through the EES come May 2023 for the purpose of recording entry and exit of non-EU citizens, in what is being seen as tightened control mechanisms.

This was revealed in an EU questionnaire published on November 16, which showed Paris was planning to introduce stricter measures at its borders for visitors arriving from the UK.

How will the new system work?