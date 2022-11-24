Malaysia's former ruling coalition has indicated that it may support opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister, reversing a decision to stay neutral and potentially helping resolve a political stalemate.

The Barisan coalition will not support a government that is led by ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin's alliance, its biggest component party said on Thursday, though it did not make any reference to Anwar.

Five days after an election, Malaysia still does not have a government as the two contenders do not have enough support for a majority, resulting in an unprecedented hung parliament.

The uncertainty over the election prolongs political instability in the Southeast Asian country, which has had three prime ministers in as many years, and risks delaying policy decisions needed to foster economic recovery.

King to decide next premier

King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan will meet with other senior royals on Thursday to help decide who will become prime minister. Media said the meeting will begin at 10:30 am (0230 GMT) and last for three hours.

The constitutional monarch plays a largely ceremonial role but can appoint a premier he believes will command a majority in parliament.