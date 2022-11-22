The UN Alliance of Civilizations is one of the most widely supported initiatives at the bloc, the Turkish foreign minister has said, praising it as a "timeless initiative."

Addressing the 9th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations in Morocco's Fez city on Tuesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu recalled that Türkiye and Spain launched the alliance nearly 17 years ago.

"We could not have known at the time that this was going to be a timeless initiative," he said.

"Seventeen years ago, we were in a different world. This may be the age of crises and even war resulting from nation-state competition, superpower rivalry, and major socio-economic upheaval," he further said.

Cavusoglu went on to say that "hate crimes, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, anti-Christian sentiments, xenophobia, separatism, and extremism continue to increase everywhere," adding that "it is difficult to undo all the misperceptions, prejudices and feelings of disconnection that we built over generations."

He, however, said, "We have to start somewhere," as "humanity is confronted with the task to end human suffering caused by these prejudices."

Action plan

Cavusoglu said the UN Alliance of Civilization has an action plan that is built on three major lines of work.

"These are: preventive diplomacy, mediation, and preventing and countering violent extremism. If even one of these pillars fall, there will be human suffering," he said.

Cavusoglu further listed the "important steps" that the alliance has taken, including the UN General Assembly declaring March 15, the anniversary of the 2019 Christchurch attacks in New Zealand, as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

"In 2021, our Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites was endorsed by the UN General Assembly. In 2020, High Representative (Miguel Angel) Moratinos was designated the first-ever UN focal point to monitor antisemitism," he added.

The top Turkish diplomat also underscored the importance Ankara attaches to mediation and cited the landmark Black Sea grain deal's ability to bring down grain prices to "historic levels."