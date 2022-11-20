TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Two more men apprehended on suspicion of aiding Istanbul terror perpetrator
The two men allegedly helped fugitive suspect Bilal Hassan — who has also been captured — and confessed terrorist bomber Ahlam Albashir enter Türkiye illegally from Hatay, a Turkish province bordering Syria.
Two more men apprehended on suspicion of aiding Istanbul terror perpetrator
Istanbul prosecutors are continuing their investigation into the November 13 terrorist attack in Istanbul, which killed six people and injured 81 others. / AA
November 20, 2022

Turkish police have caught two people suspected of helping the perpetrator of last week's deadly bombing in Istanbul, as well as Bilal Hassan, a fugitive suspect in the attack.

The suspects were sought by police for allegedly helping Hassan and confessed terrorist bomber Ahlam Albashir enter Türkiye illegally from Hatay, a Turkish province bordering Syria.

Identified as Suleyman G. and Tareq A., the suspects were sent to the Istanbul Courthouse after police procedures. 

Suleyman G. reportedly denied the accusations against him, while Tareq A. admitted he was smuggling people.

"I transport refugees who enter Türkiye as fugitives from one location to another. I never imagined things would get to this point," Tareq A. said.

READ MORE:‘We stand tall’: Istanbul's Istiklal recovers after deadly attack

Recommended

Ongoing investigation

The judge ordered the arrest of the two defendants on charges of attacking the unity and integrity of the state, murder and immigrant smuggling.

The ruling said Tareq A. drove Albashir and Hassan from Antakya, Hatay to Ceyhan, in Adana, southern Türkiye.

Istanbul prosecutors are continuing their investigation into the November 13 terrorist attack in Istanbul, which killed six people and injured 81 others.

As part of the investigation, a person detained on suspicion of helping Albashir and Hassan cross into Türkiye has been released, and proceedings of five other suspects are ongoing.

READ MORE:Istanbul holds solidarity march against Istiklal terror attack

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years