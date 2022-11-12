President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the Group of 20 (or G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia, the Turkish Communications Directorate has said.

Erdogan will hold meetings with world leaders on the sidelines the summit, which will take place on November 15-16.

He is expected to meet his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Monday and the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and steps that can be taken to further develop cooperation.

The summit will feature a collaboration among major developed countries to focus on priority issues including Global Health Architecture, Sustainable Energy Transition, and Digital Transformation.

G20 members are the EU and 19 nations –– Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, UK and US.

Other G20 encounters