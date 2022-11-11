Earlier this month, three of the United Nation's top experts on racism visited Sweden for five days to meet with officials and immigrants in order to evaluate how the country combats racial discrimination.

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro, a lawyer with US legal training who Nelson Mandela nominated to South Africa's constitutional court following the end of apartheid, served as the group's leader.

“The collection, publication and analysis of data disaggregated by race or ethnic origin in all aspects of life, especially regarding interactions with law enforcement and the criminal justice system, is an essential element for designing and assessing responses to systemic racism,” Yvonne Mokgoro said.

“Sweden needs to collect and use this data to fight systemic racism.”

The group also comprised Professor Juan Méndez, a renowned human rights attorney from Argentina, and Tracie Keesee, a seasoned US policewoman who serves as the New York Police Department's deputy commissioner for equity and inclusion.

Together they form the UN's Racial Justice Body, which was established to "advance revolutionary change for racial justice and equality”.

The expert committee criticised the police, citing low levels of trust in them in Swedish cities with a high immigrant population.

This issue has been raised several times in the past. The most recent one was in 2018, when the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance urged the Swedish to collect data in numerous domains broken down into categories including religion, language, nationality, and national or ethnic origin.

In 2014, a UN working group of experts on individuals of African origin also advised Sweden to compile data that was broken down by racial and ethnic groups.

This makes Sweden one of the relatively few nations that does not compile thorough statistics on its immigrant population.