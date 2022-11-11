A rescue ship carrying 230 migrants and refugees has docked at a French amid a blazing row between France and Italy over which country is responsible for them.

The Ocean Viking, operated by a French NGO, docked at the port of Toulon on Friday.

The ship had picked up the migrants at sea near the Libyan coast before spending weeks seeking a port to accept them.

France had never before allowed a rescue vessel carrying migrants from the Mediterranean to land on its coast, but did so this time because Italy had refused access.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday that the migrants were Italy's responsibility under EU rules, and that the French move was an "exceptional" measure.

He said Italy's refusal to accept the migrants was "incomprehensible" and that there would be "severe consequences" for Italy's bilateral relations with France, and with the European Union as a whole.

He said France had acted according to its "humanitarian duty", while Italy had "lacked humanity".

End of an ordeal

On Friday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned what she called an "aggressive reaction" by the French government, telling reporters that France's criticism was "incomprehensible and unjustified".

The Ocean Viking ship had initially sought access to Italy's coast, which is closest to where the migrants were picked up, saying health and sanitary conditions onboard were rapidly worsening.

Italy refused, saying other nations needed to shoulder more of the burden for taking in the thousands of migrants trying to reach Europe from North Africa every year.

A French doctor boarded the ship before it docked to identify the most vulnerable members of the migrant group to be brought on land first.