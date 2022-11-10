The arrival of hundreds of refugees on the Italian island of Lampedusa off the coast of Tunisia has sparked a political and humanitarian crisis.

The Ocean Viking, a ship carrying refugees sailing from Sicilian waters towards France, is at the centre of the dispute. It has been trying to dock in Italy since late October but the Italian authorities refused to let it dock on its shores.

Italy's new right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni passed the ball into the French court by announcing that Paris had opened a port to the Ocean Viking on Tuesday. The comment however triggered a diplomatic spat since France had made no such decision in public.

On Wednesday, France criticised Italy for turning its back on the migrant ship, carrying 234 passengers, including 57 children.

A spokesman for the French government, Olivier Veran, called Italy's rejection to let the ship dock "unacceptable" on Wednesday.

"The ship is currently in Italian territorial waters, there are extremely clear European rules that were accepted by the Italians," he said.

Following heated discussions with Italy over which nation should permit the boat to dock, France said on Thursday it will permit the ship to dock at the port of Toulon. But the weeks of dithering exposed both sides as neither of the two came out looking good.

"There is no doubt that it (the Ocean Viking) was in Italy's research and rescue zone," said Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said, adding that there will be strong "consequences on the bilateral relationship".

France said it will only host about one-third of the 234 passengers on board the Ocean Viking.

France also backtracked from its previous pledge of taking in over 3,000 incoming migrants. It will instead enforce strict controls at its borders with Italy.

France, according to Italy and Spain, which receive the majority of the migrants arriving by boat in the Mediterranean, ought to provide greater assistance.