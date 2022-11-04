Thousands of residents in several inland towns in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales have evacuated their homes overnight with more than 100 flood warnings in place after swollen rivers burst banks and neared record flood levels.

Major flooding is occurring at Forbes, a rural town in the state's wheat belt, with the Lachlan river expected to peak at a 70-year high later on Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Along the Murrumbidgee river at Wagga Wagga, home to about 70,000, flooding could peak soon, with levels forecast to be higher than a deluge in 2010, the bureau said.

Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller said floodwaters were lapping against shops in the town centre and there was "a bit of panic" in the community.

"We're okay but it's just the unknown of where this flood will end up," Miller told ABC Radio.

The entire town of Forbes, with a population of over 8,000, and around 700 residents of North Wagga Wagga have been ordered to evacuate.

Australia's east is in the grip of its fourth major flood crisis this year due to a multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon, typically associated with increased rainfall.