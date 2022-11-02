Türkiye slammed Greece over its "insincere" and "dishonest" position on the Aegean and East Mediterranean issues.

Speaking at an event by the Political, Economic and Social Research Foundation (SETA) think-tank based in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Athens blocks the pathway to justice on existing issues.

Asked about claims of Greece preparing an attack on Türkiye, Cavusoglu said it would mean Athens has "lost its senses."

Saying that Athens knows very well what it means to confront Ankara, the minister reminded Greece to "not look at who is behind you, but rather look at who you are facing."

Cavusoglu criticized Greece for being a "safe haven for many terrorist organizations like the PKK and FETO," and said Athens did not respond to Ankara's call to establish a joint centre for fighting terrorism.

He further said Greece violates the rights of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace and it perceives the Aegean as a "Greek Sea" only while disregarding Türkiye's rights and interests.

"At least 16 of 23 islands in the Aegean Sea, which should have been demilitarized according to agreements, are armed by Greece," he added.

Double standards

The top Turkish diplomat criticised the approach of Europe and the US on the Türkiye-Greece relations, accusing Europe of double standards.

Expressing Ankara's readiness to resolve disputes if Greece wants to, Cavusoglu said it is not possible due to Athens disregarding the exploratory talks.