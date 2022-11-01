TÜRKİYE
Erdogan tells Scholz: Germany must stay neutral on Türkiye-Greece relations
The leaders of Türkiye and Germany discussed bilateral relations and regional relations in a phone call.
Ankara-EU dialogue, negotiations to update Customs Union, and talks on Türkiye's EU accession should be revived, Erdogan has told Scholz. / AA Archive
November 1, 2022

Ankara expects Germany to return to its neutral stance on Türkiye-Greece relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Erdogan and Scholz discussed the bilateral relations and regional relations in a phone call on Tuesday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Ankara-EU dialogue, negotiations to update Customs Union, and talks on Türkiye's EU accession should be revived, Erdogan told Scholz.

Erdogan also said he attaches "special importance" to the close dialogue developed with Scholz to strengthen the bilateral relations in every field.

The talk between the two leaders happened a week after Scholz said that problems between Ankara and Athens should be resolved based on dialogue and international law, and noted: "Potential of Eastern Mediterranean should be exploited in the interest of all neighbouring countries."

"A NATO ally shouldn't question the sovereignty of another NATO ally,” he added.

