Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar continues to negotiate and coordinate with his interlocutors for the resumption of Black Sea grain exports, the Ministry of National Defence said.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said: "To solve the problem and to continue the activities of the grain initiative, which have so far been successfully carried out in coordination, Hulusi Akar continues to negotiate and coordinate with his interlocutors, and the relevant authorities".

On Saturday, Russia announced that it suspended its participation in the deal to export Ukrainian grain, following attacks on its Black Sea Fleet.

The Turkish ministry said: "Russian personnel working at the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul are still at the Centre. During this period, there will be no shipping from Ukraine. The inspection of the grain-laden ships waiting in front of Istanbul is planned to continue today and tomorrow".