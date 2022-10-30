WORLD
4 MIN READ
Calls grow for probe into 'hacking' of Liz Truss' phone by 'Kremlin agents'
Ex-UK PM Truss' personal mobile phone was compromised by "agents suspected of working for Kremlin" when she was foreign minister, The Daily Mail reports, prompting UK opposition's demand for investigation.
Calls grow for probe into 'hacking' of Liz Truss' phone by 'Kremlin agents'
Messages that reportedly fell into foreign hands included criticisms of Johnson made by Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, who later became finance minister, "leading to a potential risk of blackmail". / Reuters Archive
October 30, 2022

UK opposition politicians have called for an investigation after a newspaper reported that suspected Kremlin agents had hacked ex-prime minister Liz Truss's cell phone when she was foreign minister.

In an unconfirmed report, The Daily Mail on Sunday cited unnamed security sources as saying that Truss's personal mobile phone had been hacked "by agents suspected of working for the Kremlin".

They are believed to have gained access to "top-secret exchanges with international partners".

A government spokesperson said: "We do not comment on individuals' security arrangements" but added that there are "robust systems in place to protect against cyber threats".

The report said the messages that fell into foreign hands included criticisms of Johnson made by Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, who later became finance minister, "leading to a potential risk of blackmail".

Up to a year's worth of messages were downloaded, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

'Highly sensitive discussions'

Labour's Yvette Cooper, who focuses on homeland security, said the report raises "immensely important national security issues" including why and how the information was leaked.

"It is essential that all of these security issues are being investigated and addressed at the very highest level," she said.

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said: "We need an urgent independent investigation to uncover the truth."

Recommended

A source told the paper the "compromised" phone has been placed inside a locked safe in a secure government location after up to a year's messages were hacked including "highly sensitive discussions" on the conflict in Ukraine.

The hacking was discovered in the summer when Truss was foreign minister and campaigning to become party leader and the next prime minister, the paper reported.

It claimed that "details were suppressed" by Johnson when prime minister and Simon Case, his most senior policy adviser.

READ MORE:PM Truss resigns as UK political turmoil deepens amid new election demand

'Russia does this all the time'

The reported incident comes after Interior Minister Suella Braverman was reappointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following her resignation over a security breach, in which she reportedly sent a top-secret document to an MP via her personal email.

The article did not make clear on what basis Russia was suspected to be behind the alleged attack.

But it quoted a security source as saying: "It takes a while to track who is behind attacks like these, but Russia tends to top the list."

Former Tory leader, MP Iain Duncan Smith told the newspaper: "Russia does this all the time."

READ MORE:Great Britain in peril: Liz Truss faces various pitfalls

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks