Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has met with his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz for talks in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Akar and Gantz held a one-on-one meeting and gathered with delegations to discuss bilateral relations and security issues on Thursday.

Gantz's visit to Türkiye is the first by an Israeli defence minister in over a decade.

Türkiye and Israel have been taking steps to normalise their strained relations for the past two years, and in August, the countries agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

