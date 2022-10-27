TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Take Off Istanbul' brings together local, foreign entrepreneurs
Take Off Startup Summit is seen as an important event for Türkiye's goal of becoming a regional centre for technology startups.
'Take Off Istanbul' brings together local, foreign entrepreneurs
The summit provides entrepreneurs with many opportunities, especially cash rewards, B2B meetings and investment talks. / AA
October 27, 2022

Organised for the fifth time as part of the TEKNOFEST Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, the Take Off Istanbul International Startup Summit continues on its third day.

The event is jointly organised by Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation, the Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Presidential Investment Office, Istanbul Development Agency General Secretary. 

T3 Enterprise Center Coordinator Irem Bayraktar announced the 35 startups that made it to the semi-finals with their mentoring meetings and presentations on the first day on the main stage. 

Ten finalists will be announced on the last day of the summit.

READ MORE:Türkiye's TEKNOFEST showcases cutting-edge technology amidst large crowds

Bringing entrepreneurs together 

Recommended

The summit is seen as an important event for Türkiye's goal of becoming a regional centre for technology startups, bringing local and foreign entrepreneurs together with investors.

It provides entrepreneurs with many opportunities, especially cash rewards, B2B meetings and investment talks.

The summit also offers attendees the opportunities to be involved in technology startups and to listen to famous entrepreneurs live.

Take Off Istanbul will close with the keynote speech of Selcuk Bayraktar, Chairman of BAYKAR and T3 Foundation Board of Trustees.

READ MORE: Turkish combat drone Bayraktar Akinci B sets new record

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years