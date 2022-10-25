A group of liberal US Democrats has withdrawn a letter to the White House urging a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Ukraine, the group's chairperson, Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal said, after blowback from within their own party.

"The Congressional Progressive Caucus hereby withdraws its recent letter to the White House regarding Ukraine," Jayapal said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The letter was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately was released by staff without vetting," she added.

The letter signed by 30 caucus members became public on Monday, leaving some other Democrats feeling blindsided just two weeks before November 8 midterm elections that will determine which political party controls Congress.

And it appeared just as Republicans face concerns that their party might cut back military and humanitarian aid that has helped Ukraine since Russia attacked in February.

Ukraine's troops have also been waging a successful counteroffensive, with forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province and threatening a major defeat for Moscow.

