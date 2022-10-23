WORLD
Rivals Israel and Lebanon close to signing maritime border deal
The terms of deal were agreed earlier this month and a final version is expected to be signed later this week.
Israel's right-wing opposed the deal, claiming that it would be giving away "sovereign" Israeli territory. / AP
October 23, 2022

Israel's Supreme Court has paved the way for the signing of a maritime border deal with Lebanon after it rejected appeals that the pact requires parliamentary approval.

A three-judge panel at Israel's top court threw out all arguments against the deal in a decision on Sunday, with the full assessment to be released later.

The ruling means Prime Minister Yair Lapid's cabinet, which has also endorsed the terms of the agreement, can give final, binding approval.

Israeli and Lebanese reports say the signing will happen this week, with officials from the two countries inking the deal in separate locations.

Under the deal, Israel has full rights over the Karish gas field, which is expected to start gas production within weeks.

Lebanon will have full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir, parts of which fall in Israel's territorial waters, with Tel Aviv receiving some revenues.

Right-wing opposition

Israel and Lebanon, who are technically at war, agreed to terms earlier this month on a US-brokered deal to demarcate their disputed maritime border, a step likely to unlock production at Mediterranean gas fields.

Four right-wing Israeli groups mounted legal challenges against the deal, claiming that centrist Lapid was giving away "sovereign" Israeli territory, which requires parliamentary approval.

Israel holds elections on November 1, and the petitions additionally argued that agreements to cede territory should not be concluded during an election period.

Opponents of the deal also sought to force the government to hold a referendum on the terms.

Right-wing opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who could return as premier following Israel's vote, has warned he will not be bound by the terms of a deal with Lebanon.

The deal is expected to go into force as soon as the US sends notice confirming it has received from Lebanon and Israel their separate approvals.

The two nations will then deposit maritime border coordinates with the United Nations.

SOURCE:AFP
By Baba Umar