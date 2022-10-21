WORLD
2 MIN READ
Report: Documents seized from Trump home held US secrets about Iran, China
Classified files found by FBI agents at Mar-a-Lago included secret documents that described intelligence work regarding China and at least one of them described Iran's missile programme, Washington Post reports.
Report: Documents seized from Trump home held US secrets about Iran, China
FBI seized 11,000 documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in a court-approved August 8 search, including about 100 marked as classified. / Reuters Archive
October 21, 2022

Highly sensitive intelligence on Iran and China was in some of the documents recovered by the FBI during an August search of former US president Donald Trump's home in Florida, The Washington Post has reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

They included secret documents that described intelligence work regarding China and at least one of them described Iran's missile programme, the report said on Friday, adding that the documents were considered to be among the most sensitive in the materials seized by the FBI.

The release of information in these documents would pose multiple risks, including endangering people helping US intelligence efforts and compromising collection efforts, the newspaper cited experts as saying.

The US Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke the law by taking government records, including about 100 classified documents, to his Florida estate after leaving office in January 2021.

The department is also looking into whether Trump or his team obstructed justice when the FBI sent agents to search his home and has warned that more classified documents may still be missing.

Recommended

Representatives for Trump did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the newspaper report. 

The Justice Department did not respond to a request for confirmation of the Post report.

READ MORE:FBI affidavit shows recovery of secret info led to raid on Trump home

READ MORE:Over 100 'classified documents found' at Trump's home back in January

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar