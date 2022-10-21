Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has voiced fears that Britain's political convulsions and the exit of his counterpart Liz Truss could derail a pending trade deal between the two countries.

"I am concerned about any delay that would occur to the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement," the Australian prime minister said.

The agreement was finalised in December 2021 to much fanfare, but has yet to be ratified by either country.

Albanese said he had asked Truss -- who now has days left in office before her Conservative party selects a new leader -- to fast-track the ratification process.

"We had discussed trying to get it concluded this year to make sure the appropriate parliamentary processes went through," the centre-left Australian leader said.

"I will of course speak to whoever it is that will become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom about doing that."

He added a subtle dig at his counterparts in London, which ruled Australia for over a century until 1901.