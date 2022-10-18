TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to host OIC information ministers conference
The 12th Conference of the Information Ministers aims to develop and strengthen the cooperation of Islamic countries in the field of media and communication.
On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with the heads of the delegations and make a speech at the gala dinner to be held at the Mecidiye Pavilion.
October 18, 2022

The 12th Conference of the Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is set to be held in Istanbul on October 21-22, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

Ministers and high-level representatives from 57 countries will discuss issues that will deepen cooperation in the fields of media, communication, and information in the Islamic world, the directorate said in a statement.

The conference, which will gather under the theme Combating Disinformation and Islamophobia in the Post-Truth Era, aims to develop and strengthen the cooperation of Islamic countries in the field of media and communication.

During the conference, the representatives of the information organizations of the OIC member countries will seek ways to develop programs on combating disinformation and anti-Islam sentiments, according to the statement.

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun will deliver the keynote speech of the conference and OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha will also address the opening session.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with the heads of the delegations and make a speech at the gala dinner to be held at the Mecidiye Pavilion.

At the opening of the ministerial session on Saturday, the Saudi Arabian representative will hand over the term presidency of the OIC Information Ministers Conference to Türkiye.

