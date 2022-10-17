Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and four injured in northern Mali by a highway bomb, the UN mission has said.

"Two MINUSMA #peacekeepers were killed today, 17 October, when their vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device during a #mine search and detection patrol in #Tessalit, Kidal region", MINUSMA wrote in the Twitter post on Monday.

It added that four others were "seriously injured".

MINUSMA - the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali - said that since the beginning of its mission in 2013, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have claimed the lives of 74 peacekeepers.

