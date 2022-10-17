BIZTECH
Eurowings pilots begin three-day strike in Germany over high workload
Lufthansa Group's low-cost airline cancels nearly 185 flights to and from Dusseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart airports.
The pilots union wants the carrier to ease pilot workloads through measures such as increased rest periods. / AFP
October 17, 2022

Pilots at Eurowings have begun a three-day strike, forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights.

The strike action began on Monday and is set to continue until Wednesday, according to a statement by the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit.

Lufthansa Group's low-cost airline has asked passengers to check the current status of their flight online before travelling to the airport.

"Eurowings deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers and is doing everything possible to minimise the impact of the strike action on them," it said in a statement.

In the early hours of Monday, 185 flights to and from the Dusseldorf, Cologne-Bonn, and Stuttgart airports were cancelled.

Dispute over working conditions

Domestic flights have been hit hardest by the pilots' strike, while the carrier said flights operated by Eurowings Europe and Eurowings Discover would not be affected by the strike.

The pilots' union decided last week to stage a three-day strike after talks with the Eurowings management failed to produce a deal on working conditions.

Vereinigung Cockpit is demanding a reduction of maximum working hours and longer rest periods, while Eurowings is insisting that the union's demands are not economically viable.

SOURCE:AA
