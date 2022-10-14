WORLD
3 MIN READ
Civilians 'hacked to death' in volatile eastern DRC
"The victims [12] were women and men, cut up with machetes. Some bodies were decapitated, others were found tied up," a local civil society leader tells of the killings in Masome village of Ituri province.
Civilians 'hacked to death' in volatile eastern DRC
The ADF -- which Daesh claims as its Central African offshoot -- is among the most violent of more than 120 armed groups active in DRC's volatile east. / AFP Archive
October 14, 2022

Suspected militants have hacked 12 people to death with machetes in a village in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a region plagued by violence from armed groups for years, local sources said.

The armed men attacked the village of Masome in Ituri province on Friday morning, local civil society leader Gustave Kakani told the AFP news agency.

"The victims were women and men, cut up with machetes. Some bodies were decapitated, others were found tied up."

"The victims were subjected to atrocious torture before being executed," he added.

Kakani said it was too early to say who was responsible for Friday's gruesome attack

"Twelve bodies have been collected," confirmed Colonel Siro Simba, military administrator of Irumu territory.

"The perpetrators of this crime are bandits," he said.

Recommended

READ MORE:CODECO militia 'kills' civilians, 'burns' over 300 homes in DRC

Theatre of violence

The Irumu territory in Ituri, where the attack occurred, is a regular theatre of violence attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group.

The ADF -- which Daesh claims as its Central African offshoot -- is among the most violent of more than 120 armed groups active in DRC's volatile east.

It has been accused of slaughtering thousands of DRC civilians and carrying out bomb attacks in neighbouring Uganda.

Much of eastern DRC has seen a spike in violence this year, frustrating residents who say the army and the United Nations peacekeeping mission, known as MONUSCO, are not doing enough to keep people safe.

READ MORE: More than a dozen people dead in eastern DRC violence

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles